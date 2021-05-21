Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Radware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Radware by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 262.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 461,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Radware by 799.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 284,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.