Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.68 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RDWR. Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Radware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,529. Radware has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.