Ragnarok Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $6,422.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00062408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00365851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00197164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004163 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.97 or 0.00851592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars.

