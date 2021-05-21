Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) Insider Buys A$26,800.00 in Stock

Raiz Invest Limited (ASX:RZI) insider Kelly Humphreys bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.34 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,800.00 ($19,142.86).

Kelly Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kelly Humphreys purchased 16,500 shares of Raiz Invest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.65 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,225.00 ($19,446.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Raiz Invest Company Profile

Raiz Invest Limited provides financial services and products through its mobile micro-investing platform in Australia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It operates in two segments, Raiz Invest Micro-Investing Platform and Other Financial segments. The company's platform offers customers a way to invest money using the Raiz mobile application or through the Raiz Website.

