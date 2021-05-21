Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NYSE:RL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,676. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.95.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.