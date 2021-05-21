Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

NYSE:RL opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.17. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -97.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

