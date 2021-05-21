Rapid7 (RPD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2021 – Rapid7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

5/13/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock worth $1,450,547. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

