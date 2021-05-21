Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $11.08

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.08 or 0.00030228 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.43 or 0.00980935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.80 or 0.08396985 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,416 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.