Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $765.98 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $765.98 million and approximately $72.72 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00390371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004146 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,818,580,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

