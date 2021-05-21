Raymond James Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned a C$3.50 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark set a C$2.30 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

