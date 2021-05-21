Raymond James Increases Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$12.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

