Raymond Joseph Chess Sells 5,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raymond Joseph Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

