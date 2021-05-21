Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $87.07

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $86.19, with a volume of 55927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

The stock has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

