RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,042 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

