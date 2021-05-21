RDA Financial Network Sells 315 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

