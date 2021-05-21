Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,280.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $24,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

Shares of Reading International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 16,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $132.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reading International by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

