Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)

5/18/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$59.00 to C$62.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CDPYF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

