Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

5/19/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

5/17/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “underperformer” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Aurora Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

4/28/2021 – Aurora Cannabis is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $18.50 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ACB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 3,772,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,336,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

