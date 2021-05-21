Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,185.08 or 1.00809494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001299 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

