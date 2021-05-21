ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 26.8% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $150.28 million and approximately $612,906.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.25 or 0.99879242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $553.87 or 0.01365984 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00535137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00351423 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004907 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

