RedFOX Labs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $181.19 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.51 or 0.00424359 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00171193 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00268253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004034 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

