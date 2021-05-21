RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.71. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.72 million. On average, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

