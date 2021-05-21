reflect.finance Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. reflect.finance has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $26,805.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.01039972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.91 or 0.09294669 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,454,409 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

