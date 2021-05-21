Renee Gaeta Sells 6,260 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Renee Gaeta sold 100 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $7,400.00.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.98. 85,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

