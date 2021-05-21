Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) to an add rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 715 ($9.34).

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Tuesday. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £522.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 606.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 541.66.

Get Renew alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.