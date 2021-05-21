Rentberry Trading Down 45.1% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $268,976.68 and $234.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.09 or 0.00938549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.39 or 0.08369767 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.