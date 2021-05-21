Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.46.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. 1,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $518,364. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

