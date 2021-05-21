Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akumin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKU opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

