Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $319.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $257.57 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

