Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.