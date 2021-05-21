Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verso (VRS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Verso (NYSE: VRS):

5/17/2021 – Verso had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Verso was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2021 – Verso was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Verso had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 260,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Verso by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 231,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verso by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

