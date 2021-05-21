Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/18/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/28/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/27/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/22/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/21/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/19/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/24/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

3/23/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

Cloudflare stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of -191.02 and a beta of -0.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,544,735. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

