Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Western Digital (WDC)

5/20/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

3/31/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

