Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Allstate Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

ALL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Allstate by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

