ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.71.

RMD stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $5,243,556. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

