Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells $13,604.04 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,929 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $13,604.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,692 shares in the company, valued at $217,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,513 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $16,803.54.

On Thursday, April 1st, Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of Resonant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $17,440.00.

NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,937. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RESN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

