Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

