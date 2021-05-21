Reviewing Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Medallia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $161.86 billion 9.55 $34.34 billion $51.56 44.74 Medallia $402.46 million 9.85 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -18.69

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68% Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60%

Volatility & Risk

Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphabet and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 41 0 2.95 Medallia 0 1 10 0 2.91

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $2,498.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Medallia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Medallia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers suite of customer engagement products, such as engagement messaging, and CX profiles and journeys; contact center, including speech analytics, coaching and performance management, and quality assurance; digital products, consisting of digital experience and analytics; employee experience, comprising of employee pulse and journeys, employee ideation, and digital employee experience; and insights products, such as video and benchmarking. The company's product portfolio, comprises of Crowdicity that engages employees in sharing their ideas and observations about process, tools, and employee and customer experience enchancements in the context of existing workflows and collaboration tools; Decibel, a digital session recording and analysis platform; LivingLens, a video feedback platform; Stella Connect, a customer feedback and quality management platform that helps customer support teams analyze and improve performance in real time; Sense360, a consumer insights platform; Voci, a real-time speech to text platform; and Zingle, a multi-channel mobile messaging and customer engagement solution. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

