Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 4.78 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.47

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cidara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -57.82% -49.63% Cidara Therapeutics -662.48% -165.58% -92.73%

Risk & Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the activation of cancer-killing drugs to the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and a research agreement with the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

