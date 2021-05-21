Reviewing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Provident Financial Services pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 19.45% 5.64% 0.76% Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.26 million 4.49 $112.63 million $1.74 14.40 Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.90 $6.68 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Provident Financial Services and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.20%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 99 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

