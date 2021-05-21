Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 915,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Tower were worth $218,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT opened at $250.82 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

