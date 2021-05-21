Rhumbline Advisers Has $407.80 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,304,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 694,308 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $407,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

XOM opened at $58.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

