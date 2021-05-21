Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 352,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Oracle worth $258,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

