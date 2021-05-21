Rhumbline Advisers Sells 439,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,991,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 439,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Pfizer worth $325,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.