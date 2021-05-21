Rhumbline Advisers Sells 80,971 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 80,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $170,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

