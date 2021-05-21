Rhumbline Advisers Sells 96,362 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,362 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $566,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. The company has a market capitalization of $364.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

