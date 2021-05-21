RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.44 and traded as high as C$21.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.15, with a volume of 572,103 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REI.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.