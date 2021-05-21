Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 4.56. Riot Blockchain has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 523,907 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,760,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

