Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.96 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $41.96 million and $608,952.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00039570 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

