RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Issues Earnings Results

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

REDU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.